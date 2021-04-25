Tillman will come off the bench for Sunday's game against Portland, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

With the return of Jonas Valanciunas (concussion), Tillman will head back to the bench after three-consecutive starts. It was fun while it lasted for the 22-year-old in the starting lineup, as he averaged 12.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game over the last three outings.