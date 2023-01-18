The Grizzlies recalled Tillman from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.
Tillman will be available for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers following a one-day stint in the G League. He suited up for the Hustle in Tuesday's 140-131 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors, finishing with 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 25 minutes.
