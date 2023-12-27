Tillman ended Tuesday's 116-115 overtime win over New Orleans with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, five blocks and one steal across 28 minutes.

Tillman racked up a season-high five blocks in the victory, a surprising number for sure. Before Tuesday, Tillman had blocked a combined 13 shots across the first two months of the season. Taking this into account, managers should not be expecting this sort of defensive performance again any time soon. The Grizzlies are likely to be fluent with their center rotation, meaning Tillman is not someone who needs to be rostered outside of deeper formats.