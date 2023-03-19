Tillman finished with 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 133-119 win over the Warriors.

Despite sticking in a starting role, Tillman had cooled off in his previous three games, averaging just 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds across 22.7 minutes. The big man bounced back with a strong effort Saturday, recording his first double-double since March 7 and his fourth overall this season. Tillman should remain a starter with Steven Adams (knee) expected to be out several more weeks, and he's doing enough to be worthy of a roster spot in most fantasy formats despite some inconsistency.