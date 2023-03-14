Tillman had eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 24 minutes during Monday's 104-88 win over the Mavericks.

Tillman played just 24 minutes in the win, limited as a result of a dominant team victory. With the Grizzlies very thin on center options for the remainder of the season, Tillman has quickly catapulted himself into must-roster territory. While there will be nights where his playing time is limited, there is certainly enough meat on the bone for him to be viable across a range of team builds.