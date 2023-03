Tillman posted 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 141-132 loss to the Clippers.

Tillman was one rebound away from a double-double in his second straight game. However, he was able to tie his season high for assists Wednesday. Tillman is averaging 11.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.2 minutes across his last five outings.