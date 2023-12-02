Tillman (knee) scored four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and added two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 22 minutes in Friday's 108-94 win over Dallas.

Tillman made his return to action after sitting out the Grizzlies' previous six games while recovering from a left knee injury. Though his season-long shooting struggles continued -- he's now converting at just a 41.4 percent clip from the field through eight appearances -- Tillman was able to offset the poor offensive output by shining on the defensive end. Bismack Biyombo remains the Grizzlies' starting center for now, but Tillman could eventually overtake him for the top spot on the depth chart once the knee injury is further in the rear-view mirror.