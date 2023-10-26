Tillman finished with 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 loss to New Orleans.

Tillman had some struggles with efficiency Wednesday, but he still had a high shot volume and managed to open the season with a double-double while also leading the team in steals. The 24-year-old averaged 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game last year but should have plenty of opportunities to contribute during the 2023-24 campaign since Steven Adams (knee) has been ruled out for the season.