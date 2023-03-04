Tillman closed Friday's 113-97 loss to Denver with 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes.
This was the second double-double of the season for Tillman and more could be on the horizon. Steven Adams (knee) still doesn't have a return date set in stone, and Brandon Clarke suffered a potentially serious leg injury Friday. Tillman can produce across the stat sheet and is likely to be scooped up in a lot of fantasy leagues after this performance.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Posts double-double Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Perfect from field Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Starting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Snags 12 boards•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Moves to bench•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Solid game as starter•