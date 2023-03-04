Tillman amassed 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 113-97 loss to the Nuggets.

With Steven Adams (knee) out, Tillman continues to garner a sizable role in the Grizzlies frontcourt and is averaging 8.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 26.2 minutes over his past 13 appearances (10 starts). Brandon Clarke (lower leg) left Friday's matchup early, so if he joins Adams on the sidelines moving forward, Tillman's grasp on top center position would only grow tighter. However, regardless of how many minutes he plays, Tillman figures to remain a plug-and-play option as opposed to a must-start player in fantasy.