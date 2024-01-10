Tillman notched 14 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 120-103 victory over Dallas.

Tillman was impressive off the bench and delivered arguably his best outing of the season Tuesday, notching his second double-double and just his fifth outing with more than 10 points. The lack of players available in the frontcourt should translate into more minutes for Tillman going forward, but his upside will remain limited as long as he continues to play off the bench.