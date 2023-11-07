Tillman (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Heat.
Tillman will miss his second straight game Wednesday while dealing with left knee soreness. Bismack Biyombo will likely draw another start in his absence. Tillman's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Utah.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Late scratch Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Back in starting lineup•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Moves to bench•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Solid effort against Nuggets•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Dominant against New Orleans•