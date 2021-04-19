Tillman will start Monday against Denver, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Tillman joins the starting five with Jonas Valanciunas (concussion) ruled out. The Michigan State product's last start dates back to Feb. 20 against Phoenix, when he finished with nine points and four boards in 24 minutes of action.
