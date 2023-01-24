Tillman is starting Monday's contest against the Kings, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Tillman will slide into Memphis' starting lineup with Steven Adams on the sidelines with a knee injury. Tillman has started one game this season, recording nine points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three steals across 33 minutes of play.