Tillman is starting Monday's game against the Kings.
Tillman will draw his first start since Jan. 18 due to the absence of multiple key rotation players, including Vince Williams (knee), Luke Kennard (knee), John Konchar (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger). Tillman gets the nod at center, while Jaren Jackson bumps over to power forward and Santi Aldama starts at small forward.
