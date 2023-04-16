Head coach Taylor Jenkins said Tillman will likely start Sunday's Game 1 tilt against the Lakers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

With Steven Adams (knee) and Brandon Clarke (Achilles) both out for the season, Tillman figures to be a vital part of the Grizzlies' postseason rotation. Across 29 regular-season starts, the Michigan State product averaged 9.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 27.2 minutes.