Tillman had just two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and six rebounds in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 111-107 loss to Utah.

With Brandon Clarke (personal) ruled out prior to tipoff, Tillman was given some additional run but failed to capitalize. Despite a short period of relevance earlier in the season, Tillman is yet to establish himself as a reliable option in both fantasy and reality. He possesses an intriguing skill set and while he could eventually become a valued contributor, his time is simply not here yet.