Tillman totaled 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 FT),

Tillman has essentially split the playing time at center with Gorgui Dieng while starting the past three games in place of Jonas Valanciunas (COVID-19 health and safety protocols), but both big men churned out productive lines in Monday's blowout victory. The rookie's output in the defensive categories in particular makes him interesting, and he's now averaging 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in his last eight contests. Though Tillman's value will take a hit once the Memphis frontcourt is back to full strength, the 22-year-old should be in store for a 20-plus-minute role for at least one more game, as Valanciunas has been ruled out for the second half of the back-to-back set Tuesday versus the Pacers.