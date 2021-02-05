Tillman tallied nine points (3-7 FG. 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal across 23 minutes in Thursday's 115-103 loss to the Rockets.
Tillman and Gorgui Dieng have been holding down the fort in the paint during Jonas Valancuinas' absence, with varying results. Overall, the two backups harm the other's fantasy relevance, but the younger and more versatile Tillman possesses the edge in this injury scenario. At 6-8, he could have an increased role in the offense even after Valanciunas returns, as he can play the four and stretch the floor with better mid-range shooting than Dieng can provide.
