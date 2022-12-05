Tillman recorded six points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 18 minutes during Sunday's 122-112 victory over Detroit.

Tillman appeared in just his second game since Nov. 7, but he shot well in limited chances and also contributed across the board. He recorded his first block since the first matchup of the season and turned in his best rebounding performance since Oct. 31. Tillman typically doesn't play much of a role within his Memphis rotation, but he received a chance Sunday with Steven Adams (hip) sidelined.