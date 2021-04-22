Tillman had eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 117-105 loss to the Clippers.

Tillman had himself another productive game as a member of the starting lineup. Jonas Valanciunas (concussion) continues to ride the pine and until such time as he is ready to return, Tillman is likely to hold onto the starting center spot. Those considering picking him up should stay glued to the injury report ahead of Friday's matchup with the Blazers.