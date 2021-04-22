Tillman had eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 117-105 loss to the Clippers.

Tillman had himself another productive game while making a second straight start in place of Jonas Valanciunas (concussion). Until Valanciunas is ready to return, Tillman looks like he'll continue to start ahead of Brandon Clarke at center, but Jaren Jackson's (knee) return to the frontcourt will likely limit the rookie's chances of seeing his playing time expand beyond this level. Valanciunas, meanwhile, is viewed as day-to-day heading into the Grizzlies' next game Friday in Portland.