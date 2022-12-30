Tillman was assigned to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Friday.
Tillman saw inconsistent run for the Grizzlies recently, as he appeared in three of the team's last six games and totaled just 14 minutes of playing time during those outings. He should have a more prominent role in the G League.
