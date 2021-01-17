Tillman posted a career-high 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt) to go with four rebounds, four steals and two assists across 28 minutes Saturday in the Grizzlies' 106-104 win over the 76ers.

Since making his NBA debut Jan. 3 after a delayed start due to left patellar tendinitis, Tillman hasn't needed long to establish himself as the Grizzlies' backup center. In less than two weeks, the rookie has knocked out Gorgui Dieng out of the rotation, and he cut into starter Jonas Valanciunas' playing time Saturday. While Valanciunas battled foul trouble, Tillman stepped up to deliver the best stat line of his young career, establishing new career highs in points and steals. Tillman remains an interesting asset in dynasty leagues, but his ceiling in redraft formats will likely be suppressed while he's part of a frontcourt that includes Valanciunas, Brandon Clarke and soon, Jaren Jackson (knee).