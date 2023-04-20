Tillman logged 22 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 103-93 victory over the Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Tillman delivered one of the best performances of his career when the Grizzlies needed him the most, as he outplayed Anthony Davis and looked dominant on both ends of the court en route to a huge Game 2 win. It was Tillman's first double-double since March 18, and he figures to remain in the starting unit going forward with Steven Adams (knee) and Brandon Clarke (Achilles) out.