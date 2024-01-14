Tillman racked up 12 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, one block and six steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 106-94 loss to New York.

Tillman made his presence felt on both ends of the court Saturday despite the loss, as he started for the third time over Memphis' last four games, but there's no question the most impressive aspect of his stat line was the six steals, a season-high mark for him and the seventh time he registers two or more steals in a game. Tillman could move back to the bench once the Grizzlies return to full strength, and if that's the case, then his fantasy upside will be minimal outside of very deep formats.