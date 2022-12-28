Tillman had nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and three rebounds in seven minutes during Tuesday's 125-108 loss to Phoenix.

All seven of Tillman's minutes came in garbage time, so his production should be viewed in that context. Still, this was one of his better games of the campaign, as he was perfect from the field and scored over a point per minute while also grabbing three boards. Tillman had played just seven combined minutes over Memphis' previous four games, so there's no expectation that he'll suddenly become a key part of the team's rotation.