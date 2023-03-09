Tillman will be in line for increased minutes through the end of the regular season after the Grizzlies announced Thursday that Steven Adams (knee) will miss at least four more weeks.

While this is a major blow for the Grizzlies, and fantasy managers holding Adams in an IR spot, it's a significant windfall for Tillman, who's started 12 of the last 14 games and averaged 27.3 minutes per contest in the absence of Adams. With both Adams and Brandon Clarke (Achilles) done for the season, Tillman should have no trouble holding onto his increased role down the stretch, making him a viable option in most fantasy leagues. Since the All-Star break (seven games), Tillman is averaging 11.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks in 30.3 minutes per game.