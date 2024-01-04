Tillman will start Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Tillman will make his seventh start of the campaign -- but just his second since Nov. 2 -- in place of Bismack Biyombo. In his six starts, Tillman averaged 7.7 points and 7.3 rebounds over 26.5 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Blocks five shots in victory•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Returns to bench•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Starting at center•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Delivers defensively in return•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Set to play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Questionable for Friday•