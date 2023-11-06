Tillman has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to left knee soreness.
Tillman was initially listed among the starters for Sunday's matchup but was scratched after the scheduled tipoff time. Bismack Biyombo will take his place in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Back in starting lineup•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Moves to bench•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Solid effort against Nuggets•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Dominant against New Orleans•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Starting Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Won't start against Hawks•