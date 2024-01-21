Tillman (knee) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Raptors.

Tillman joined Memphis' long injury report Saturday and was sidelined for a loss to the Bulls, but he'll have a chance to return Monday. He has started four straight appearances and is averaging 11.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks in 32.2 minutes over his last five games.