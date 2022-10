Tillman racked up seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over nine minutes during Saturday's 137-96 loss to the Mavericks.

Tillman, along with a host of other fringe players, saw additional run Saturday as the Grizzlies were soundly beaten by the Mavericks. Even with Jaren Jackson (foot) on the shelf due to a knee injury, Tillman has been unable to carve out a consistent role. Outside of injuries to other players, he can be left on waivers.