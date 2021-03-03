Tillman posted three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block over 17 minutes in Tuesday's 125-111 win over the Wizards.

Tillman has returned to a bench role over the past five games, and he's had a minimal impact for the Grizzlies. While he recorded 10 rebounds during his return to the bench against the Mavericks on Feb. 22, he hasn't scored over five points in any of the last five contests. During that time, Tillman is averaging 4.2 points and 4.6 rebounds over 18.4 minutes per game.