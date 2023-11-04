Tillman will come off the bench for Friday's game against Portland.
The Grizzlies are mixing it up Friday, as they are looking to snap their 5-game losing streak. Tillman is coming off a major dud against the Jazz on Wednesday, as he finished scoreless in 14 minutes.
