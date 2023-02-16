Tillman isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Jazz.
Brandon Clarke will replace Tillman in the starting lineup Wednesday. The 23-year-old big man is averaging 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 11.2 minutes across his 29 previous games coming off the bench.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Solid game as starter•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Solid showing in start•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Rejoins starting unit•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Season high in rebounds off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Slides back to second unit•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Scores 10 points in spot start•