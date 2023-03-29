Tillman ended Tuesday's 113-108 win over the Magic with 20 points (10-12 FG), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes.

Tillman has had limited production on the scoreboard in recent weeks, but he reached the 20-point threshold for the first time this season Tuesday while also coming within one rebound of a double-double. Over 15 appearances this month, he's averaged 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game.