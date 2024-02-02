Tillman is doubtful to play in Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.
This injury was reported a few minutes after tipoff. Santi Aldama started in the frontcourt next to Jaren Jackson and is likely going to see a hefty workload Thursday evening.
