Tillman (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against Milwaukee.
Tillman sat out Wednesday against the Pelicans due to an ankle issue, but he'll be back in action two days later. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 11.2 points and 7.6 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per game.
