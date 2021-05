Tillman posted 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 31 minutes in Friday's win over the Kings.

Tillman has started five games since the beginning of April and has experienced an uptick in his playing time, He's averaging 12.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game in five starts over the last two months.