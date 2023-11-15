Tillman (knee) played 22 minutes in Tuesday's 134-107 loss to the Lakers, finishing with 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

After Steven Adams (knee) was ruled out for the season just days before the Oct. 25 opener, Tillman served as the Grizzlies' starting center for five of the team's first six games before missing four straight contests with left knee soreness. While Tillman got the green light to return to action Tuesday, he ended up coming off the bench, but he still split the playing time at center fairly evenly with starter Bismack Biyombo (23 minutes). The Grizzlies haven't outlined their plans for the center spot moving forward, but Tillman would represent a higher-ceiling fantasy option than Biyombo if he ends up getting the majority of the minutes at the position. Biyombo is probably the superior per-minute producer in terms of field-goal percentage, rebounds and blocks, but Tillman doesn't lag far behind him in those categories and offers more upside in the other categories.