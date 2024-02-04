Tillman (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Boston.
Tillman was considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup and will officially be unavailable for a third consecutive game due to a left knee injury. The Grizzlies will be extremely shorthanded against the Celtics, so Trey Jamison and Matthew Hurt could see additional run in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Unlikely to play vs. Boston•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Officially out•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Not expected to play•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Back to bench Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Serviceable performance in start•