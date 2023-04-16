Tillman will start Sunday's Game 1 tilt against the Lakers, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.
As expected, Tillman will start at center with Steven Adams (knee) and Brandon Clarke (Achilles) out. The Michigan State product figures to be a vital part of the Grizzlies postseason rotation, but Memphis is also expected to feature a smaller lineup with Jaren Jackson at the five.
