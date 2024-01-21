Tillman (knee) won't play in Saturday's game against the Bulls.
Tillman's absence is a tough blow for a Memphis team that has already been devastated by injuries. With Tillman sidelined, the Grizzlies could turn to Santi Aldama and David Roddy to soak up some frontcourt minutes. Tillman's next chance to play will be Monday against Toronto.
