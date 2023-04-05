Tillman (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in New Orleans.
With Tillman watching from the sidelines Wednesday night, Santi Aldama will likely get a spot start and Kenneth Lofton might be able to get into the rotation. Considering Tillman is only skipping this game due to some soreness in his ankle, there's a decent chance he'll be able to return for Friday's game in Milwaukee.
