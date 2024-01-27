Tillman finished Friday's 107-106 win over the Magic with five points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 13 minutes.

Tillman continues to play limited minutes off the bench, ending with just five points in 13 minutes. Since returning from injury, Tillman has been unable to find any rhythm on the offensive end. His defensive production is offering a small amount of upside, albeit in slightly deeper formats.