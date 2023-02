Tillman accumulated 12 points (6-6 FG), seven rebounds, four assists and one block across 25 minutes during Saturday's 112-94 victory over the Nuggets.

Tillman made the most of the opportunity here and was extremely efficient while coming close to posting a double-double. Tillman has started in seven of Memphis' nine games in February and is averaging 7.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in that span.