Tillman finished Sunday's win over the Blazers with two points (1-1 FG), four rebounds and one block in 18 minutes.

Tillman had a productive three-game run with Jonas Valanciunas (concussion) out of the lineup, but, as expected, his role decreased with the big man making his return Sunday afternoon. As long as Valanciunas is healthy, Tillman is only a deeper-leagues consideration when it comes to fantasy.