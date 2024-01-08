Tillman supplied zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in three minutes during Sunday's 121-115 win over the Suns.

Tillman wasn't announced as a starter for Sunday's matchup but wound up joining the starting unit while Bismack Biyombo came off the bench. Tillman saw minimal playing time despite the surprise start, and he's now played under 10 minutes in three of his last five appearances. During that time, he's averaged just 1.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game.