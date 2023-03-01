Tillman finished with 18 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 121-109 win over the Lakers.

Tillman made his second straight start and posted his best performance of the campaign, leading Memphis with 11 boards and finishing second with 18 points. The double-double was just the third of his career, with the others coming during his rookie campaign two seasons ago. While the big man has looked great in each of his past two contests, his fantasy value will likely dissipate whenever Steven Adams (knee) is able to return to action, which could happen within the next two weeks.