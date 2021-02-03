Tillman recorded 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks Tuesday in a 134-116 loss at Indiana.

Tillman received yet another start with Jonas Valanciunas out (COVID-19 protocols). He has averaged 10.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks across four starts so far. This is quite impressive progress considering Tillman only debuted in the NBA only a month ago.